scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 19, 2021
MUST READ

Sushmita Sen reveals she recently underwent surgery, says she is ‘healing marvellously’

Sushmita Sen turned 46 on Friday. The actor, who will soon reprise her role in the second season of Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya, revealed she underwent a surgery recently.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 19, 2021 6:19:05 pm
sushmita sen birthday healthSushmita Sen will next be seen in Aarya 2. (Photos: Instagram/sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen’s fitness videos have always inspired her many fans, but it takes a lot of effort for the actor to stay healthy. Sushmita, who turned 46 on Friday, thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support. She also revealed in an Instagram post that she underwent a surgery recently and is recuperating well.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, in silhouette, against a cloudy backdrop. In the caption, she wrote a note of gratitude while also giving an update abut her health status. “I completed Aarya 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!” she wrote.

Also read |Sushmita Sen and Zeenat Aman: Two women, an era apart and always ahead of their time

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa commented on her Instagram post. “Happy bday didi… love you loads,” she wrote. Charu is married to Sushmita’s younger brother Rajeev Sen. The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. Sushmita herself announced the news on social media.

Read Sushmita Sen’s full note:

“A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!! My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look, lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a 2014 video on YouTube, the former Miss Universe revealed that she had been diagnosed with Addison’s disease.

Also read |Sushmita Sen on parenthood: ‘It’s not all as romantic and beautiful as they say…’

Sushmita, who made a comeback to acting with Ram Madhvani’s series Aarya last year, wrapped filming the second season recently. In the crime drama, the actor stars opposite co-stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das and others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

aishwarya rai, taapsee pannu, malaika arora
Aishwarya Rai, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 19: Latest News

Advertisement