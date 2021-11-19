Sushmita Sen reveals she recently underwent surgery, says she is ‘healing marvellously’

Sushmita Sen’s fitness videos have always inspired her many fans, but it takes a lot of effort for the actor to stay healthy. Sushmita, who turned 46 on Friday, thanked her fans and well-wishers for their support. She also revealed in an Instagram post that she underwent a surgery recently and is recuperating well.

Sushmita took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, in silhouette, against a cloudy backdrop. In the caption, she wrote a note of gratitude while also giving an update abut her health status. “I completed Aarya 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen’s sister-in-law Charu Asopa commented on her Instagram post. “Happy bday didi… love you loads,” she wrote. Charu is married to Sushmita’s younger brother Rajeev Sen. The couple welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. Sushmita herself announced the news on social media.

Read Sushmita Sen’s full note:

“A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!! My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look, lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!! #gratitude #love #tightesthug. I LOVE YOU GUYS!!! #duggadugga.”

In a 2014 video on YouTube, the former Miss Universe revealed that she had been diagnosed with Addison’s disease.

Sushmita, who made a comeback to acting with Ram Madhvani’s series Aarya last year, wrapped filming the second season recently. In the crime drama, the actor stars opposite co-stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das and others.