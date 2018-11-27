Inside Sushmita Sen’s birthday bash

Sushmita Sen recently turned 43. The actor celebrated the birthday with her mother, daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita gave a sneak peek into the celebrations on Instagram. In one of the photos, we can see how Rohman just cannot take his eyes off the beautiful lady.

Advertising

Sushmita shared the photos and captioned the image as, “I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap!!!😍😁💃🏻🎉❤️ perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!!❤️💋🙏😀💃🏻 Sharing #birthday #memories #ilborro #dubai #friends #family #happiness #love & a super blessed #birthdaygirl 😇💃🏻🎵🎉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋 @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl 😍”

Earlier, wishing Sushmita a very happy birthday, Rohman wrote on Instagram, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !!

Happy birthday my jaan ❤️I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ….for amazing times ahead !!#SS I LoVe YoU”