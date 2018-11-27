Toggle Menu
Inside Sushmita Sen’s birthday bashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/sushmita-sen-birthday-celebration-photos-5467267/

Inside Sushmita Sen’s birthday bash

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 43rd birthday in Dubai. The actor shared fun-filled photos from the celebrations.

sushmita sen with boyfriend rohman shawl
Sushmita Sen celebrated her 43rd birthday with boyfriend Rohman Shah in Dubai. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Sushmita Sen recently turned 43. The actor celebrated the birthday with her mother, daughters and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita gave a sneak peek into the celebrations on Instagram. In one of the photos, we can see how Rohman just cannot take his eyes off the beautiful lady.

Sushmita shared the photos and captioned the image as, “I brought in my 43rd birthday curled up on my Maa’s lap!!!😍😁💃🏻🎉❤️ perrrrrrfect!!!! THANKYOU soooooo much all of you for showering me with such love, kindness & blessings!! I have read every single birthday msg & never felt more loved!!!❤️💋🙏😀💃🏻 Sharing #birthday #memories #ilborro #dubai #friends #family #happiness #love & a super blessed #birthdaygirl 😇💃🏻🎵🎉❤️ I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💋 @rajeevsen9 @rohmanshawl 😍”

sushmita sen with boyfriend rohman shawl
Sushmita Sen shared this adorable photo of herself and boyfriend Rohman Shawl. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen birthday
Rohman posed with Sushmita and her younger daughter Alisah. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen family
Sushmita turned 43 this year. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen birthday photo
Another happy picture from Sushmita Sen’s birthday bash. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)
sushmita sen instagram
Sushmita Sen with her mother. (Photo credit: Sushmita Sen/Instagram)

Earlier, wishing Sushmita a very happy birthday, Rohman wrote on Instagram, “Hey hey look whose birthday it is !!
Happy birthday my jaan ❤️I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it,may you have a wonderful year ….for amazing times ahead !!#SS I LoVe YoU”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android