Ex Rohman Shawl, niece Ziana join Sushmita Sen as she celebrates 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe

Actor Sushmita Sen celebrated 28 years of being crowned Miss Universe with her friends and family on Sunday. The surprise do was organised by her daughter Renee Sen and her ex-boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl, was also a guest. The ‘VIP mehamaan’, however, was her niece Ziana Sen, Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen and television actor Charu Asopa’s daughter.

Thanking Renee for the get-together, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you Shona @reneesen47 for this wonderful surprise & the memorable evening!!!😄❤️💋 In the company of love, laughter, family & friends…it couldn’t have been better!!!🤗😍💃🏻 #cherished 💋 I love you, #Maa 😍💃🏻 #duggadugga.”

She also shared photos with Ziana and wrote, “#buakijaan #VIPMehamaan 😄💋❤️ Ziana Sen comes home to wish her ‘Sexy’ a happy 28 yrs of Miss Universe!!!😄😇🌈❤️ I promise you this romance has only just begun @asopacharu @rajeevsen9 😁💋❤️ Thank you all for the warmest, most loving wishes…I celebrated the day with family, friends & all of you!!!🙏🤗🇮🇳😍❤️ #blessed. Thank you for the flowers, the letters, the chocolates…the posts!! 28 years & the love still overwhelms!!!🙏😇🤗❤️😍. MAHAL KITA #philippines 🙏😁🌈I love you guys!!! #duggadugga 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 #MissUniverse1994 #India.”

Sushmita shared more photos on her Instagram story. Sushmita’s sister-in-law Charu also got a cake for the celebration, which had the photo of Sushmita’s Miss Universe moment.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa welcomed their baby girl on November 1, 2021. The news of the arrival of the baby was first shared by the happy aunt Sushmita. She excitedly shared the news of welcoming ‘Goddess Lakshmi’ home, just before Diwali.

Sushmita was the first Indian who brought the crown of Miss Universe to India in 1994. The 43rd Miss Universe pageant was held on 21 May 1994, at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines.

On Saturday morning, Sushmita Sen shared a picture of hers, twirling in a red gown, and wrote, “Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! #Love #Pride #Motherland #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA Mahal Kita #Philippines.”