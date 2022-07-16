Sushmita Sen appreciates ‘the power of noise cancellation’ in cryptic new post, thanks her fans for supporting her

Actor Sushmita Sen, who has been making headlines for her relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo from her recent vacation. In the picture, she struck a stylish pose and wrote in her caption, “Ah Serenity and the power of noise cancellation!!! I love you guys beyond!!!.”

The actor credited her younger daughter Alisah Sen for having taken the picture, perhaps in an attempt to avoid conjecture about whether Lalit Modi was behind the camera. The former Miss Universe was sporting a solid-white summer outfit as she posed next to an infinity pool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita recently posted a selfie with her daughters and appeared to address marriage rumours with Lalit. She wrote in the caption, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!! Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!”

Earlier, Lalit Modi had taken to Twitter and posted a series of photos announcing his love for Sushmita. He wrote about embarking on a new adventure with Sushmita, and said that while they are currently just dating, he hopes to marry her soon.