Sushmita Sen’s 47th birthday post leaves fans curious, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl drops a red heart: ‘Most incredible year’

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who turned 47 on Saturday, took to social media to wish herself on her birthday. Her daughter Renee also dedicated a post for her mother and said that she was entering the best phase of her life.

Sushmita shared a beautiful selfie and wrote in the caption, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!!”

However, Sushmita’s connection with the number 47 has left fans curious. One of the fans wrote, “Are you getting married this year?”. Another fan asked, “What do you mean by ‘a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years’?”

Renee also posted a picture of Sushmita and wished her a happy birthday and said that she has the biggest and most forgiving heart. She wrote, “As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you… You have the biggest and most forgiving heart… to be your daughter is God’s greatest blessing…You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday…”

She concluded by saying, “As I’m getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream… most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms!”

Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also took to his Instagram stories and posted her picture and wrote. “47,” with a red heart emoticon.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya in 2021. She will next be seen in Taali where she is set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.