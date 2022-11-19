scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

Sushmita Sen’s 47th birthday post leaves fans curious, ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl drops a red heart: ‘Most incredible year’

Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 47th birthday on Saturday. The actor will next be seen in Taali.

Sushmita senSushmita Sen turned 47 today. (Photo: Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, who turned 47 on Saturday, took to social media to wish herself on her birthday. Her daughter Renee also dedicated a post for her mother and said that she was entering the best phase of her life.

Sushmita shared a beautiful selfie and wrote in the caption, “47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way….I’ve known it a long time…and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

However, Sushmita’s connection with the number 47 has left fans curious. One of the fans wrote, “Are you getting married this year?”. Another fan asked, “What do you mean by ‘a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years’?”

Renee also posted a picture of Sushmita and wished her a happy birthday and said that she has the biggest and most forgiving heart. She wrote, “As you enter the best phase of your life, I just wanted to say thank you… You have the biggest and most forgiving heart… to be your daughter is God’s greatest blessing…You have created a legacy that is unmatched and I am so lucky I am witness to that everyday…” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

She concluded by saying, “As I’m getting older I realise why you said the things you did and for showing me how discipline and consistency will always make me one step closer to me achieving my dream… most importantly, thank you for making Alisah and I strong, independent women who live life on their own terms!” 

Sushmita’s ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl also took to his Instagram stories and posted her picture and wrote. “47,” with a red heart emoticon.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...Premium
When the Nizam was projected as Caliph’s successor, and Hyderabad a magne...
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the second season of Aarya in 2021. She will next be seen in Taali where she is set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-11-2022 at 12:42:30 pm
Next Story

14% MSMEs permanently exited business during Covid-19 pandemic: Study

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Neha Bhasin
Inside Neha Bhasin’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement