Sushmita Sen says 2021 had ‘ups and downs’ after break-up with Rohman Shawl: ‘I feel renewed…’

Actor Sushmita Sen on Wednesday shared an end-of-the-year note for her fans, thanking them for being such an important part of her life. In her note, she mentioned that 2021 had been a ‘gratifying year’ with ups and downs.

Sharing a photo of herself, Sushmita wrote, “A girl loves compliments!! And boy, my timeline is blessed with an avalanche of those!!! Thank you beautiful people for being a part of my life & for believing in my journey!! 2021 has been a gratifying year…with its delicious ups & downs (a graph called life).”

She added, “As we near the end of this year…I feel renewed, with a deep sense of gratitude…for all the goodness that has touched my life!!YOU are a BIG part of it!! I love you guys!! Look forward to an incredible 2022…A year of beautiful manifestations!!! Stay positive…hopeful & happy!!! #itsallhappening for you & not to you!!!”

Sushmita Sen recently took to Instagram to announce her break-up with model Rohman Shawl, saying that they will always remain close friends.

Sushmita and Rohman began their relationship in 2017, after exchanging DMs on social media. In 2018, they went public with their relationship, and often shared photos with each other. Rohman was a part of Sushmita’s family functions, including her daughters Renee and Alisah’s birthdays. After reports began doing the rounds that Rohman had moved out of her house and they had unfollowed each other on Instagram, Sushmita cleared the air with a social media post, saying that though their relationship is over, they are still close friends.

Sushmita Sen was last seen in the web series Aarya Season 2.