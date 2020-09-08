Sushant’s sister Shweta on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: God is with us

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by NCB on Tuesday. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday in a drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. NCB Deputy Director (Operations) KPS Malhotra said, “Rhea has been arrested and the due process of informing the family has been completed.”

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a screenshot of a news channel flashing Rhea’s arrest and wrote in the caption, “God is with us (sic).” Ankita Lokhande took to the comments section and posted heart emojis.

Kamya Punjabi tweeted, “Jai ho #JusticeForSSR”

Producer Nidhi Parmar, who has been a vocal supporter of Rhea Chakraborty, took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations to all who chose to stay silent !! This is the beginning of your end as well ! Just like you have watched her being crucified and done nothing to stop it … Tom you will be where she is today #StandingWithRheaTillTheEnd”

Alankrita Shrivastava posted on Twitter, “Excellent job, India! Enjoy the burning of the witch. And while we are at it we may as well get Sati back. And no, lets not lift a finger to stem any crimes against women. Lets dance wildly and applaud the fire.”

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by NCB for three days. NCB has not clarified if Rhea was arrested for consumption of drugs or for being a part of a WhatsApp group involved in the buying and selling of drugs.

