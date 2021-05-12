Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares nostalgic video featuring actor set to Dil Bechara tune, watch

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shared some old photos of the actor on her son's birthday. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta is celebrating the sixth birthday of her son Nirvanh and on the occasion, she shared a video with a collection of family photos that also feature her late brother.

The video is set to the soundtrack of Dil Bechara’s track “Maskhari.” Dil Bechara was the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput that released after he passed away in June 2020.

Many in the comments section also pointed out that how the six-year-old’s face resembles Sushant. “The little Sushant Singh Rajput,” wrote one user. There were many other comments remembering Sushant.

During Holi, Sushant’s sister Priyanka shared a remembrance message for the actor on Twitter. She wrote, “Looking at the moon together with you @itsSSR was always full of wonder and joy! Now it has become a source of searing heartache; and I thought a thing of beauty is joy forever! Have high hopes from #CBI waiting eagerly #Justice4SSR.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. His last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, released in July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film also starred Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.