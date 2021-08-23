Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares emotional video on Raksha Bandhan: ‘Your love is always with me’

On Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video montage with the late actor. In an emotional caption, she wrote that his love and protection would always be with her. The actor died in 2020.

The video showcased all their special moments together. Shweta wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan Bhai… @sushantsinghrajput❤️🌸❤️I know your love and protection is always there with me 🔱♥️🔱Thanku Kritika for the video.” Earlier in the day, Shweta had shared a photo with the caption, “Love You Bhai, we will always be together!” The two shared a very close and affectionate bond, and Shweta’s Instagram page has several photos of their times together.

On his 35th birth anniversary, Shweta had announced the Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund. “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible.”

Sushant died last year on June 14, followed by a storm of accusations and theories. Central agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation, have launched an investigation on circumstances surrounding his death. Recently, when his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande became the target of trolls. Shweta came to her defence and responded that Ankita has looked after his family even after Sushant’s death. “Drdivya I really don’t know what the truth is….but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai,” she wrote.

“I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart,” she added.