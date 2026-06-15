Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers him on death anniversary: ‘Love doesn’t obey time’

It has been six years since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti paid an emotional tribute to him, remembering not the circumstances of his death, but the extraordinary life he led.

On the sixth death anniversary of late actor Sushant, his sister Shweta shared an emotional tribute. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared a heartfelt note reflecting on Sushant’s curiosity, compassion, and enduring impact on millions of people. She described him as someone who was endlessly fascinated by life, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind, while also treating everyone with dignity and kindness.

“Six years….Time has passed, yet some souls continue to grow larger than time itself. When I think of Bhai today, I do not think of how he left but I think of how he lived…I think of his childlike curiosity, his endless fascination with life, the stars, the universe, and the mysteries of the human mind. I think of a heart that treated people with dignity, regardless of who they were. I think of someone who taught us that success means very little if it is not accompanied by compassion,” wrote Shweta.

She went on to add, “Over the years, I have come to realize something beautiful: love does not obey the rules of time. A body may leave our sight, but the impact of a beautiful soul continues to ripple through countless lives. Every time someone chooses kindness over anger, learning over ignorance, hope over despair, or love over judgment, a small part of what Bhai stood for continues to live.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

She went on to share, “The greatest tribute we can offer him is not sadness. It is to live the values he embodied. Be curious. Be kind. Keep learning. Dream fearlessly. And never let the world harden your heart. The deepest measure of a life is not how long it lasted, but how many hearts it awakened. And by that measure, Bhai remains very much alive.”

She concluded by saying, “You continue to inspire millions. Forever loved. Forever remembered. @sushantsinghrajput ❤️🙏.”

Many fans also reacted to the post in the comment section. Remembering the actor, a fan wrote, “We will never forget him at any Cost… He is very much alive 😍 he will be alive in our hearts forever till our last breath . It,s been 6 years but we miss him every Single day . Di You have a bloody connection with him How lucky you are 😍….You are not only his sister , you are a carbon copy of @sushantsinghrajput ❤️Sir . Don’t worry Di truth will be revealed and justice will be served soon . Uper Wala to sab Dekh raha ha na …..His memories and Legacy will never End ….He is a inspiration of Millions of hearts ….Lots of love and prayers for Sushant Sir.” Another fan wrote, “I miss him di and yet I don’t because it never felt as If he has left. Maybe because he actually hasn’t. I hope I can imbibe what Sushant taught and what he is. Love you di❤️. P.S. I love you Sushant and always will❤️🦋🔱😘.”

Earlier this year, shortly after the first teaser of Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari offered a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, a series of AI-generated images imagining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the iconic role went viral on social media. The visuals resonated deeply with fans and also caught the attention of Sushant’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♾️Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirti)

Sharing the images on Instagram, Shweta had expressed her emotions in a heartfelt note, explaining why seeing her brother portrayed as Lord Ram felt so special and moving. Her post quickly garnered attention from fans, many of whom echoed her sentiments and remembered Sushant’s enduring legacy.

What happened to Sushant Singh Rajput?

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Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14, 2020. According to the postmortem report conducted at Cooper Hospital, the cause of death was asphyxia, and investigations later concluded that the actor had died by suicide.

Following his death, Sushant’s family filed a case alleging abetment to suicide against his then-girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case sparked multiple investigations, including a separate probe into alleged drug procurement based on WhatsApp chats that surfaced during the inquiry.

Rhea was also subsequently arrested in connection with the drugs-related investigation and later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

In 2025, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its closure report in the case, giving Rhea a clean chit and finding no evidence to support the allegations against her in connection with Sushant’s death.