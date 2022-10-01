Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers the late actor a photo: ‘How cute does he look’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput is still remembered by his fans for his humble and jovial personality. On Saturday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti uploaded a picture of the late actor.

Shweta uploaded a picture of Sushant and wrote in the caption, “How cute does he look! Love you forever #MyHandsomeBrother.”

Shweta’s post invited comments from hundreds of fans, who poured their love in the comments section. One user wrote, “Our Sushant Singh Rajput is Cutest of all”, while another one wrote, “I love SSR ji, innocent looks n his pure innocent heart.”

In September, Sushant’s eldest sister Meetu Singh had shared a post on Instagram. She spoke about Brahmastra in her caption and wrote, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect.”

Sushant passed away in June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai.