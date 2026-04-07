‘Nobody could play it as beautifully as Bhai’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to viral AI images of late actor as Lord Ram

Days after the first teaser of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, gave a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, AI-generated images reimagining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Ram went viral. These images have struck an emotional chord with his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.

Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to images of Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram

Sharing the images on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti penned a note, sharing why seeing her brother in the divine avatar feels so powerful.

“Why does seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stir so many emotions? You know why?… Because Ram Ji is not just another person or a character, but what He stands for—those values, values we treasure: Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth, and His pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep His father’s word and His promise to His wife, Ram Ji left all worldly pleasures and went to the forest to live a life of penance. What does that prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”