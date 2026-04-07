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‘Nobody could play it as beautifully as Bhai’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister reacts to viral AI images of late actor as Lord Ram
AI images of Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram spark emotional reactions. Sister Shweta Singh Kirti says no actor today could portray Ram as beautifully as him, as fans echo her sentiment.
Days after the first teaser of Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, gave a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, AI-generated images reimagining late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Ram went viral. These images have struck an emotional chord with his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti.
Shweta Singh Kirti reacts to images of Sushant Singh Rajput as Lord Ram
Sharing the images on Instagram, Shweta Singh Kirti penned a note, sharing why seeing her brother in the divine avatar feels so powerful.
“Why does seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stir so many emotions? You know why?… Because Ram Ji is not just another person or a character, but what He stands for—those values, values we treasure: Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth, and His pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep His father’s word and His promise to His wife, Ram Ji left all worldly pleasures and went to the forest to live a life of penance. What does that prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”
Shweta went on to express her belief that Sushant Singh Rajput embodied those very qualities.
“Bhai as Rama moves us because He doesn’t only look divine and graceful, but because He radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in His eyes, and the nobility in His expression, prove that nobody in the present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played Him. Forever cherished, forever unforgettable.”
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Internet reacts to AI images
Several fans praised Sushant Singh Rajput’s calm presence and expressive eyes, saying he would have been a natural fit for the role in Ramayana.
One user wrote, “Imagine the aura of a person that people are admiring his AI cut-outs after six years of his departure. This is really another level of presence—the impact of someone and his work.”
Another commented, “Absolutely. If Sushant sir were alive today, he too would have been able to play the role of Lord Shri Ram so well. You’ve written a wonderful caption. Remembering him.”
A third added, “The honesty and innocence he had to play Lord Ram aren’t there in other actors. Truly.”
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Producer Namit Malhotra reacts to critcism
The Ramayana teaser drew mixed reactions online, with some users criticising the VFX and others saying they couldn’t see Lord Ram in Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal. Amid this, producer Namit Malhotra shared a note on social media on Tuesday, seemingly responding to the feedback.
“Dear all, the response over the past few days has truly been overwhelming, inspiring, and humbling. Seeing how our Rama continues to touch so many hearts across the world fills me with deep humility and joy… This is a story etched in the souls of billions and deserves our utmost care.”
He added that thousands of artists are working on the film with deep respect for its legacy. “The many thousands of artists and collaborators… are enthusiastic and energized… We’re listening closely, working diligently, and pouring every effort possible into honoring it with the reverence it holds.”
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Addressing the criticism, he further wrote, “This is our Ramayana. It belongs to us all… What you’ve seen so far is just the beginning… We are all striving to bring our epic to life this Diwali on the biggest screens.”
About Ramayana
The two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, alongside Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravi Dubey appears as Lakshman. The cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan.
Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the film is among the most expensive Indian productions to date. Part one is slated for a Diwali release, while the second instalment is expected in 2027.