Thursday, January 13, 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka says no biopic on the actor should be made

In a post, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh emphasised that no film on the actor should be made until 'justice is served'.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 13, 2022 6:05:47 pm
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput with his sister Priyanka Singh. (Photo: Instagram/ Sushant Singh Raput)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh recently posted a photo of herself and her brother on Instagram. In the post, Priyanka emphasised that no film on Sushant should be made until ‘justice is served’.

Priyanka captioned her photo, “I firmly believe that no movie on SSR should be made, at least, not until justice is served. This is my promise to my brother, artist, genius @sushantsinghrajput. Secondly, who has the capability to enact Ssr’s handsome, innocent and dynamic persona on screen, I wonder!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka Singh (@psthegoner)

She added, “Thirdly, it can only be illusory to expect that anybody from this insecure film industry has the courage & integrity to truthfully portray Ssr’s outrageously unique story where he always followed his heart; left the most dominant & dynastic of production houses, at the peak, on his own terms. Lastly, my brother wanted to do his own biopic if it is ever made, and with emergence of AI technology, there is no reason why this can’t be reality in near future. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput#sushantmonth.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

