Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Dil Bechara is the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara is the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is set to have a digital release. The film will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from July 24.

Also starring, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan, the movie marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Announcing the film’s digital release, Sanjana Sanghi, who makes her Bollywood debut with Dil Bechara, wrote, “A story of love, of hope, and of endless memories. Celebrating our dearest, and the late #SushantSinghRajput ‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever.”

Sanjana also shared the movie will be available for subscribers as well as non-subscribers of Disney Plus Hotstar.

A story of love, hope, and endless memories.

Celebrating the late #SushantSinghRajput‘s legacy that will be etched in the minds of all and cherished forever. #DilBechara coming to everyone on July 24. pic.twitter.com/3gPJZvBRun — Disney+HotstarPremium (@DisneyplusHSP) June 25, 2020

“#DilBechara is going to be coming to everyone on @DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24. For the love of Sushant and his love for cinema, the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers,” the actor wrote.

Dil Bechara based on John Green’s 2013 bestseller The Fault In Our Stars was slated to release in theaters on May 8, but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd