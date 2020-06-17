Sushant Singh Rajput’s team launches website in his memory

Sushant Singh Rajput’s website was his dream. Sushant Singh Rajput’s website was his dream.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s team on Tuesday launched the website selfmusing.com, which will host the late Bollywood actor’s thoughts and wishes. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday. His demise has left fans, admirers and colleagues devastated.

Sushant’s team revealed that Self Musing was the actor’s dream. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, the team wrote that they wanted to create a space where his audience, whom he called his “Godfather”, could get a peek into his mind, something that he always desired.

“He is away but he is still alive with us. Kickstarting #SelfMusing mode https://selfmusing.com/ Fans like you were real “godfather” for Sushant. As promised to him, converting this space into a collection of all his thoughts, learnings, dreams, and wishes, he always wanted people to know. Yes, we are documenting all the positive energies ⚡ he has left behind in this world. #AlwaysAlive #BestofSSR,” read the post.

Tributes continue to pour in for Sushant Singh Rajput, whose rise as a mainstream Bollywood star from television served as an inspiration for many outsiders.

