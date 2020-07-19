Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares video of her ‘forever star’

Shweta Singh Kirti paid a moving tribute to her brother and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram) Shweta Singh Kirti paid a moving tribute to her brother and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

It has been over a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Among the many who are still grieving the loss of the young actor is his sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

On Sunday, Shweta took to her social media account and shared a video giving a glimpse of what Sushant’s life looked like beyond the silver screen.

Remembering her “forever star”, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “A pain so precious so close tat u wldnt trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn’t and couldn’t ever share it!”

The video begins with words once said by Sushant Singh Rajput – “Somewhere between neurons and narratives, I was born, dreamt and died.” Soon, the song “Starry Starry Night” by Don McLean starts playing, and we have Sushant being himself.

In the video, we see Sushant playing the guitar, sketching Lord Shiva, having a cup of tea during winters, listening to music, scrolling through his social media accounts, replying to his fans, playing with his pet, learning to shoot, going on car rides and so on.

The moving tribute also has Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying “Sona Kitna Sona Hai” song from Hero No.1 with a bowl of popcorn. The video ends with SSR breaking into dance, trying to copy Govinda’s steps and expressions.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara will release on July 24 on Disney + Hotstar. The film marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

