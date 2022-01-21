scorecardresearch
Friday, January 21, 2022
Sushant Singh Rajput is unrecognisable in old photo shared by friend, his sister requests fans to light a candle

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta remembered him on his birth anniversary. Sushant passed away in June 2020 at the age of 34.

New Delhi
January 21, 2022
sushant singh rajputJanuary 21 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Kumar/ Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handles on Friday and penned a beautiful note in the memory of her late brother. January 21 marks Sushant’s birth anniversary and Shweta shared a video with visuals from Sushant’s life, accompanied by the music of his film Kedarnath.

Shweta shared in the caption, “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. 🙏❤️ Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! 🙏♾ #SushantDay.”

Sushant’s friend Varun Kumar took to Instagram to share an old photo of the actor. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my brother, I hope you are having all the good times! We had a blast, and I miss you a lot. Don’t worry about your wish no. 32, I will fulfill that, and I know you will be with me.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Varun Kumar (@varundce87)

Sushant’s wish number 32 said, “Visit Antarctica.”

Ahead of Sushant’s birth anniversary, Shweta had requested her late brother’s fans to light a candle in his memory in a nearby temple. She also wrote that they “pray that we find justice for him and that his soul rests in peace.”

Priyanka Singh, Sushant’s sister, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “After seeing all the tweets, I think #SushantDay fits the bill perfectly given the reason for it. So let’s have only one TL for 21st: ‘Sushant day’.”

Sushant’s fans took to social media to remember him on the special day.

Also Read |‘Do something every day that excites you’: Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known for working in films like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others. He passed away in June 2020.

