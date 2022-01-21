Sushant Singh Rajput is unrecognisable in old photo shared by friend, his sister requests fans to light a candle

Updated: January 21, 2022 9:51:11 am
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media handles on Friday and penned a beautiful note in the memory of her late brother. January 21 marks Sushant’s birth anniversary and Shweta shared a video with visuals from Sushant’s life, accompanied by the music of his film Kedarnath.
Shweta shared in the caption, “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. 🙏❤️ Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! 🙏♾ #SushantDay.”
Sushant’s friend Varun Kumar took to Instagram to share an old photo of the actor. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my brother, I hope you are having all the good times! We had a blast, and I miss you a lot. Don’t worry about your wish no. 32, I will fulfill that, and I know you will be with me.”
Sushant’s wish number 32 said, “Visit Antarctica.”
26. Visit LIGO. 🌇
27. Raise a horse 🐎
28. Learn at least 10 Dance forms 🕺🏾🕺🏾
29. Work for Free Education 📚
30. Explore Andromeda with a Powerful Telescope 🔭
31. Learn KRIYA Yoga 🧘♂️
32. Visit Antarctica 🇦🇶 33. Help train Women in Self-defense 🥋
34. Shoot an Active Volcano 🌋 pic.twitter.com/iKSZsFv206
— Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) September 14, 2019
Ahead of Sushant’s birth anniversary, Shweta had requested her late brother’s fans to light a candle in his memory in a nearby temple. She also wrote that they “pray that we find justice for him and that his soul rests in peace.”
Priyanka Singh, Sushant’s sister, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “After seeing all the tweets, I think #SushantDay fits the bill perfectly given the reason for it. So let’s have only one TL for 21st: ‘Sushant day’.”
After seeing all the tweets, I think #SushantDay fits the bill perfectly given the reason for it. So let’s have only one TL for 21st:
“Sushant day” https://t.co/YvmF4uePiu
— Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) January 18, 2022
Sushant’s fans took to social media to remember him on the special day.
I promised myself il not cry on your birthday Sushant Singh Rajput ❤️sending all SSRians Sushi wala hug #SushantDay @withoutthemind @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/AyKCKYWyPt
— 🌈 SSRian (@memia26645588) January 20, 2022
Happy birthday SSR🎂
Celebrating you with love,joy, happiness and bliss.
Sushant Day ❤️#SushantDay pic.twitter.com/QbtxlOAbBS
— preeti shetty (@Preeti20280010) January 21, 2022
#SushantDay
Nothing can erase you from our memories….
Happy Birthday….❤️ pic.twitter.com/xmm4ZSMyIl
— || Pr!Y@nK@💖 || (@PRIYANK77877825) January 21, 2022
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was known for working in films like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others. He passed away in June 2020.
