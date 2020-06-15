scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 15, 2020
COVID19

Sushant Singh Rajput to be cremated at Pawan Hans Crematorium

As per Sushant Singh Rajput's spokesperson, the actor's last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: June 15, 2020 1:48:18 pm
sushant singh rajput suicide, sushant singh rajput dead, sushant singh rajput dies Sushant Singh Rajput’s last screen appearance was Netflix film Drive. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last rites will take place on Monday at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Vile Parle, the actors spokesperson said.

Known for films like Kai Po Che!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said on Sunday. He was 34.

As per Rajput’s spokesperson, the actor’s last rites will be performed after his father reaches Mumbai from Patna.

“Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cremation will be held today at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Rajput’s last screen appearance was Netflix film Drive, which released in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Keerthy Suresh looks intense in these Penguin stills

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement