scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 19, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a kid in a candy shop’

Bollywood stars, fans and friends continue to pay tributes to actor Sushant Singh Rajput who passed away on June 14.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2020 10:51:49 am
sushant singh rajput death Investigation is underway with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent shock waves across the Indian film and television industry. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. As per Mumbai Police, Sushant died by suicide. While investigation is underway to understand the reason behind Sushant’s depression, close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday recorded her statement in connection with his suicide at the Bandra police station. Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra had also recorded his statement on Wednesday, along with 10 others, including Sushant’s family members.

Siddharth Pithani, the late actor’s creative manager told Mumbai Police that Sushant had stopped taking medicines to treat depression in the weeks leading to his death as he was “feeling better”. “Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better,” a senior Mumbai Police official said. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti in a Facebook post shared that she has reached his hometown Patna. “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput” Shweta wrote on Facebook. The family, including Sushant’s father and sisters, immersed the actor’s ashes in the Ganga later on Thursday. His father K K Singh had told the police that he and other family members had no idea about Sushant’s depression.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Sushant Singh Rajput.

10:51 (IST)19 Jun 2020
Mahesh Shetty: How do you even explain if you suddenly lose a piece of your heart?

Close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty posted a moving note for Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. 

Here's Mahesh Shetty's full note:

"It’s a strange feeling... I have so much to say yet I’m speechless. Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you’ve known him all your life and you realise that you don’t have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met... We met as brothers. We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn’t realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other’s lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own. So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved. We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I’m thankful, at least I have the last 13 years’ journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life. His success, his achievements, his work... he was always a perfectionist and no matter what I say, I will never be able to explain the genius in him. I could never express how happy I felt every time I watched his film on the big screen and all the days and nights of hard work he put behind those characters. He was an inspiration to almost everyone around me and that made me even more proud. He was always so full of life with dreams in his eyes. All those who loved him always automatically became a part of my family too and will always remain that way."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

So much has been left unanswered and there’s so much more left to talk. I’ll tell you all about it, when I see you again !!!💔

A post shared by Mahesh Shetty (@memaheshshetty) on

Even after days of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, tributes continue to pour in for the actor. His Chhichhore co-star Shraddha Kapoor wrote an emotional Instagram post where she remembered the conversations they had. "Been trying to accept what has happened and coming to terms with it is very difficult. There is a huge void… Sushant…! Dearest Sush…! Full of humility, intelligence, curiosity about life, seeing beauty in everything, everywhere! He danced to his own tune! I always looked forward to seeing him on set, wondering what captivating interaction we would have next! Apart from being a wonderful co-actor who put his heart and soul in to his work, he was at his core, an amazing person. He cared for people and wanted to see them happy. His kind smile, the conversations we had at shoot about the Cosmos, different philosophies, the moments we spent together, were filled with magical wonderment! During a lovely musical and poetry filled get together at his home (he loved music and poetry), he showed me the moon from his telescope and I was so speechless that I could see it’s exquisite beauty up close!! He wanted to share that feeling! Our Chhichhore gang went to his beautiful home in Patna, where we were awestruck together with the peace and calm of the nature around us – he loved nature! He saw things through a kaleidoscopic lens and wanted to share that with everyone around him. He was mesmerized by the simplest things and would muse on them in a genius way…! He was truly, One of a kind… I’ll miss you.. dearest Sush… Shine on… ✨💜" Shraddha wrote.

Sushant, who made his acting debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, shot to fame after playing the role of Manav in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta. He made a transition to films with Kai Po Che (2013). In a career spanning over a decade, Sushant delivered several critical and commercial hits like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy and more. He was last seen in Netflix film Drive (2019). His film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is yet to be released.

Sushant Singh Rajput's team this week launched a website titled selfmusing.com to host the actor’s thoughts and wishes. His team revealed that Self Musing was Sushant's dream. Sharing the link of the website on his official Facebook page, they wrote that they wanted to create a space where his audience, whom he called his “Godfather”, could get a peek into his mind, something that he always desired.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd