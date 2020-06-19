Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a kid in a candy shop’

Investigation is underway with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Investigation is underway with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent shock waves across the Indian film and television industry. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. As per Mumbai Police, Sushant died by suicide. While investigation is underway to understand the reason behind Sushant’s depression, close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday recorded her statement in connection with his suicide at the Bandra police station. Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra had also recorded his statement on Wednesday, along with 10 others, including Sushant’s family members.

Siddharth Pithani, the late actor’s creative manager told Mumbai Police that Sushant had stopped taking medicines to treat depression in the weeks leading to his death as he was “feeling better”. “Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better,” a senior Mumbai Police official said. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti in a Facebook post shared that she has reached his hometown Patna. “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput” Shweta wrote on Facebook. The family, including Sushant’s father and sisters, immersed the actor’s ashes in the Ganga later on Thursday. His father K K Singh had told the police that he and other family members had no idea about Sushant’s depression.