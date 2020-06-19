Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘He was like a kid in a candy shop’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise has sent shock waves across the Indian film and television industry. The actor was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. As per Mumbai Police, Sushant died by suicide. While investigation is underway to understand the reason behind Sushant’s depression, close friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday recorded her statement in connection with his suicide at the Bandra police station. Bollywood casting director Mukesh Chhabra had also recorded his statement on Wednesday, along with 10 others, including Sushant’s family members.
Siddharth Pithani, the late actor’s creative manager told Mumbai Police that Sushant had stopped taking medicines to treat depression in the weeks leading to his death as he was “feeling better”. “Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better,” a senior Mumbai Police official said. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police will also probe the angle of “professional rivalry” which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.
Earlier in the day, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti in a Facebook post shared that she has reached his hometown Patna. “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free🙏 Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput” Shweta wrote on Facebook. The family, including Sushant’s father and sisters, immersed the actor’s ashes in the Ganga later on Thursday. His father K K Singh had told the police that he and other family members had no idea about Sushant’s depression.
Close friend and actor Mahesh Shetty posted a moving note for Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram.
Here's Mahesh Shetty's full note:
"It’s a strange feeling... I have so much to say yet I’m speechless. Sometimes in life, you meet someone and feel an instant connection as if you’ve known him all your life and you realise that you don’t have to be born from the same womb to be brothers. This is how we met... We met as brothers. We hit it off over our love for food and long walks in Film City and didn’t realise when and how we became such an integral part of each other’s lives. Both introverts, both amazingly old fashioned when it came to our friendship, both living in a little private world of our own. So many memories, our journeys, our endless chats (he could talk about anything under the sun with equal conviction), food, films, books, nature, science, relations and lots of bakwaas... He was like a kid in a candy shop and that boundless energy laced with all the limitless dreams was always infectious. He made me feel loved. We shared a unique bond and I was always glad that our relationship never needed any public display of affection or a public validation. It was sacred for both of us. How I wish I had captured it all in a lot more pictures so at least I have had something to look back at now. But still, I’m thankful, at least I have the last 13 years’ journey filled with memories to cherish and hold on to for the rest of my life. His success, his achievements, his work... he was always a perfectionist and no matter what I say, I will never be able to explain the genius in him. I could never express how happy I felt every time I watched his film on the big screen and all the days and nights of hard work he put behind those characters. He was an inspiration to almost everyone around me and that made me even more proud. He was always so full of life with dreams in his eyes. All those who loved him always automatically became a part of my family too and will always remain that way."