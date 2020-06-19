Here’s everything that has happened in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case so far. Here’s everything that has happened in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case so far.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14. The actor, known for his work in films like Chhichhore, MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, was 34. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput demise: I want to know who played the catalyst, says Kangana



A day after he passed away, the police said that he showed signs of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist for the same. However, he was not taking any medication. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone XI) also said, “We have so far recorded the statement of his sister, two managers, a cook, actor Mahesh Shetty and a keymaker who was called to the spot to open his bedroom‘s door.”

A post-mortem was also conducted, which revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to hanging. An officer added, “Rajput called him (Mahesh Shetty) in the wee hours on Sunday, but Shetty could not answer as he was sleeping. However, when he called back in the afternoon, Rajput did not answer. We believe he must have taken the extreme step by then.”

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput showed signs of clinical depression, sought counselling: Police

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted on Monday, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

On Tuesday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh was questioned by the police. Singh revealed that his son would feel “low”, but he wasn’t aware as to why he was depressed. A senior Mumbai Police official said, “The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone.”

Also Read | Son often felt low, but we didn’t know he was depressed: Sushant Singh Rajput’s father to police

Later, Sushant’s creative manager Siddharth Pithani told Mumbai Police that the actor had stopped taking his medication as he was feeling better. An officer said, “Pithani told us that he was not aware of the reason why Rajput was depressed. As he had been staying at Rajput’s home, he had, however, overheard the actor’s staff saying that he had stopped taking the medicines in the past few weeks as he was feeling better.”

On Wednesday, Bollywood casting director and Sushant’s close friend Mukesh Chhabra was questioned by the police. He revealed that Sushant was an “intelligent” and “talented” actor. An official said, “Chhabra told us that Rajput wasn’t phone-friendly and he wouldn’t always answer phone calls.”

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput had stopped taking medicines as he was feeling better: actor’s creative manager to police

Sushant’s friend, actor Rhea Chakravorty was also questioned by the police on Wednesday.

Looking into his professional commitments, Mumbai Police asked Yash Raj Films to share a copy of their contract with Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday. This was done in the wake of Anil Deshmukh’s tweets which suggested that the police should probe if professional rivalry was the cause behind Rajput’s suicide. Sushant had worked in two YRF productions.

Also Read | Mumbai Police writes to Yash Raj Films for copy of contract with Sushant Singh Rajput

The police also recorded statements of the actors PR manager Radhika Nihalani and former business manager Shruti Modi. Modi informed the police that Sushant was registering a company called Nation India For World for charity work. He was also working towards another company named Vivid Rage Realistic to create Virtual Reality content. “Rajput had been exploring several ideas aside from films. We will speak to a lawyer Rajput had engaged to register the firms,” said the officer.

Rhea Chakravorty was called in again on Thursday, and her statement was being recorded till late night.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd