Ekta Kapoor on Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Truth shall prevail

After a case was filed against Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and others on Wednesday in connection with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta took to Instagram and said she is beyond upset at how convoluted theories can be.

In an Instagram post, the TV and film producer shared a report about a case that has been registered against eight people from the film industry, including her, and wrote, “Thanku for the case for not casting sushi….when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I’m beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!!!!”

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha told ANI, “I have filed a case against eight people including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step.”

Sushant Singh Rajput made his acting debut with Star Plus show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008). He later gained fame by starring as the main lead in Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta. Both the soap operas were produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

