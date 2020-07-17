CBI probe not required in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said there is no need for a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case as Mumbai police is able enough to handle the investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. Since then, his fans have been demanding a CBI probe into his death. Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty had also on Thursday written a post addressed to Home Minister Amit Shah where she sought the same.

“I have seen the tweets and the campaign. But I don’t think that a CBI probe is required. The Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases, and they are investigating every aspect of the case including professional rivalry. As of now, we do not see any foul play. Details of the investigation will be shared once it is completed,” Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told Mid-Day.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi and Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma among others have already recorded their statements in the case.

