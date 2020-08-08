Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to air on Star Plus on August 9

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

After premiering on Disney+ Hotstar, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara is all set to have its television premiere on Star Plus. The film will be broadcast on Star Plus on August 9 at 8 pm.

Director Mukesh Chhabra took to Twitter to share the announcement and wrote, “Let’s watch it again tomorrow.”

“We are excited to bring yet another super-hit film ‘Dil Bechara’, this Sunday, 9th August at 8 pm. Dil Bechara is a beautifully written film, directed by Mukesh Chhabra and brilliant performances from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Viewers are in for an entertaining weekend with Star Plus this Sunday,” the channel spokesperson said in a statement.

Director Mukesh Chabbra said in a statement, “I am so thrilled that the audience felt an instant connection with the characters and storyline of the film. I am extremely happy to tell you that now, for all those that haven’t watched the film it will be telecasted on India’s leading Hindi GEC Star Plus for a wider audience who still are yet to view Sushant’s last film.”

Actor Sanjana Sanghi made her debut with Dil Bechara. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in cameo along with supporting actors including Saswata Chatterjee and Swastika Mukherjee. Music maestro A.R. Rahman’s heart-warming background score and music has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences.

