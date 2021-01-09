Sushant Singh Rajput’s space film to be revived, director says ‘it will be a tribute’

Chanda Mama Door Ke, touted to be India’s first space film which was to star Sushant Singh Rajput, will be revived, confirmed director Sanjay Puran Singh. The film was announced in 2017 and had Sushant playing the role of an astronaut. However, Sushant left the project due to multiple delays in 2018.

But now, Singh wishes to revive Chanda Mama Door Ke as a tribute to the late actor. “The film is not shelved. I hope I will be able to translate on screen what I have visualised in my head and put on paper. That said, I am not reviving it right away as it has not been even a year to Sushant’s passing; his loss has been emotionally exhausting,” he told Mid-Day.

The filmmaker also shared how Sushant was ‘attached’ to the film and hence he plans to make it as a ‘tribute’ to him. “Whenever I make the film, it will be a tribute to Sushant. He was so attached to the script that I owe this to him. He had given a lot of inputs to the material,” Singh said. Sushant Singh Rajput had prepped for the role in 2017. He visited the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to get a first-hand experience of an astronauts’ life.

Sushant Singh Rajput to undergo special training at NASA’s Space & Rocket Center… Enacts the part of an astronaut in #ChandaMamaDoorKe… pic.twitter.com/W4b9BYELCE — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 2, 2017

After Sushant’s death, Sanjay Puran Singh “can’t think of a replacement” for him and thus plans to rework the script of the film.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and R Madhavan were also signed for Chanda Mama Door Ke in 2017. But, with a reworked script, it remains to be seen if the two will still feature in it.