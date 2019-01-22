Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar’s Sonchiriya to release on March 1

Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Sonchiriya has got a new release date. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on February 8, will now hit screens on March 1, 2019.

Manoj Bajpayee recently took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, “Kar rahe hai yeh बाग़ी साजिश लूटने ki, thoda इंतज़ार कीजिये, yeh डकैती shuru hogi 1st March से. #Sonchiriya.”

Set in Chambal of the 70s, the movie revolves around dacoits who thrived and fought each other to attain control of the area.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in the Netflix film Lust Stories, will be making a return to the big screen with Sonchiriya. The actor confessed that working on the film was akin to visiting an acting school.

“Working on this movie was like visiting an acting school. Being a Mumbai girl, I had led a comfortable life. To play the role of a rural woman who was living in a suppressed society in the ’70s, I had to prepare myself physically and mentally,” the actor told The Indian Express.

Also featuring Ashutosh Rana and Ranvir Shorey in significant roles, Sonchiriya has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, who has previously directed acclaimed films like Udta Punjab and Ishqiya.