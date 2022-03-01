When Sushant Singh Rajput chased Abhishek Chaubey for Sonchiriya, said he will be thrown out of Bollywood if people don’t watch it

Director Abhishek Chaubey had once called the characters of Sonchiriya ‘dacoits with existential issues.’ The movie, which completes three years of release today, was touted by many as a brave attempt at depicting the humane side of the bandits. The film might have received mixed reviews back in the day, but it went on to acquire critical acclaim over the years.

Sonchiriya was among the last theatrical releases of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor, while interacting with fans, once wrote on social media why the audience appreciating Sonchiriya was crucial to his career. When a fan told him she cannot watch the movie because he dies in it, Sushant replied, “But if you do not watch it then they would throw me out of Bollywood. I have no godfather, I have made Godfathers. Watch it at least if you wish to do survive in Bollywood (sic).”

Sushant was so adamant to work with Abhishek Chaubey that he almost chased him to get cast. Sushant revealed to rediff.com in 2015, that since the director doesn’t meet many people, he was finding it difficult to find a common connection. “And suddenly this happened. What he was reading to me was absolutely fantastic. He read just one page of Sonchiriya and I told him that he could stop if he wanted to because I wanted to do the film. I read the script when I got it and called him again just to confirm that he knew I was being serious.”

“Once you’ve got me curious, you’ve got me hooked. For stories that are not based on real events, I am interested in what the audience will take away after watching the film. These things are sufficient for me to say ‘yes’ to a film,” he added.

Uffff!! What an experience we had shooting for this film!! #SonChiriya https://t.co/yHYIjh6XQz — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 1, 2022

Sonchirya also starred a slew of ace actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey and Bhumi Pednekar. For Sushant, he had a ‘multiple personality disorder’ on the film’s set, even when he wasn’t shooting his portion. He confessed to Film Companion that he felt everything from a kid to a fan on the location.

“Being with such greats, I was like an excited kid. I was also a student there because I wouldn’t know when I’d learn so much. I was also a fan and so nervous as suddenly I got reminded of everything that Manoj sir has ever done, I usded to shake infront of him. And when Abhishek sir or Manoj sir appreciated me for giving a good shot, I was a proud star. It was like an ISI mark on my performance,” he said.