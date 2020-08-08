Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: We will find the truth

Shweta Singh Kirti had shared an emotional post regarding Sushant on Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter) Shweta Singh Kirti had shared an emotional post regarding Sushant on Raksha Bandhan. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

The sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shweta Singh Kirti, recently shared an Instagram post where she promised justice for Sushant. She also said that she is certain the truth will come out.

In the photo she shared can be seen holding a note that says, “We will win!!! Love you Bhai. God is with us.”

Shweta captioned the photo, “We will get justice… we will find the truth!! #warriors4ssr #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #godiswithus.”

She also shared the photograph of a billboard in California which read #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput along with the actor’s photo. The caption of Shweta’s post read, “Bhai’s Billboard in California…It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement.”

On the festival of Raksha Bandhan, she shared an emotional post regarding Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput, known for movies like Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Dil Bechara (released posthumously) died by suicide on June 14.

