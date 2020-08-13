Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: It’s time we find the truth

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta SIngh Kirti wants to find the truth in her brother's death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is seeking closure in her brother’s death case and wants the truth to come out.

Shweta on Thursday tweeted, “It’s time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR @sushantsinghrajput”

Sushant died on June 14 and his death case is now being investigated by the CBI. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate questioned Rhea Chakraborty for almost 18 hours. They are now examining cash withdrawals made from Sushant Singh Rajput’s accounts over the last one year as they have not yet found any direct transfers from the late actor’s account to Rhea or her family members.

Shweta Singh Kirti had earlier shared screenshots from a news channel, which showed the pages of Sushant’s diary. She captioned it, “‪Somebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality… somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you! #Warriors4SRR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have started a petition on change.org demanding a wax statue for the actor at London’s Madame Tussauds. Started by a fan named Basundhara Ghosh, the petition has received over 41,000 signatures until now.

