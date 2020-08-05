scorecardresearch
CBI enquiry is answer to the prayers of whole nation: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta

The central government on Wednesday transferred Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 10:20:14 pm
sushant singh rajput, sushant singh rajput sister, sushant singh rajput death Shweta Singh Kirti has been regularly posting about her brother Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has expressed gratitude after the central government on Wednesday transferred the actor’s death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

“CBI Enquiry is the answer to the prayers of the whole nation who stood together as a family and kept fighting for justice. I Salute each and every one of you 🙏 #Strengthandunity #GodIsWithUs #SatyamevaJayate #JusticeForSushant @sushantsinghrajput,” Shweta wrote on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Shweta Singh Kriti had shared on her social media handles, “CBI It Is!! #RakshabandhanGift #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbienquiryforsushant @sushantsinghrajput”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput: Centre accepts Bihar government’s recommendation of transferring case to CBI

PTI reported on Wednesday that the Department of Personnel and Training has issued a notification paving the way for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The development came hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court that the government has accepted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s request for a CBI probe.

