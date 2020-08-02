Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti: Stand together for the truth without being nasty

Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing posts related to her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput, on social media. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter) Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing posts related to her late brother, Sushant Singh Rajput, on social media. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Twitter)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has requested the fans of the actor to avoid using “bad language.” She posted her appeal on Twitter.

Her tweet read, “I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright.”

Shweta has been sharing posts related to her late brother on social media. On Saturday, she wrote a note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to “look into the case and make sure everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with (sic).”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. His death has shaken up the country. Many actors like Kangana Ranaut have complained about the cliques that allegedly exist in the film industry which makes sure star kids and those with connections get most of the plum roles in movies while others are sidelined.

