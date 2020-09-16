Sushant’s sister Shweta: Really need to heal from this pain

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has decided to take 10 days off from being online for “deep meditation and prayers.” In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Shweta shared that even after three months of Sushant’s demise, she has not been able to heal.

In her post, Shweta wrote, “How much ever you try to stay strong, but at times this strong pain takes over that Bhai is actually not there anymore. Will never be able to touch him or see him laugh or listen to him cracking jokes… I wonder how long will it take to heal completely. Have decided to take 10 days off from being online and immerse myself in deep meditation and prayers. Really need to heal from this pain.”

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Mumbai residence. His elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant death case. She has also been using social media to thank fans and friends for standing by her family in the time of grief.

Shweta had recently thanked fans from across the globe who became part of the #Plants4SSR campaign and helped fulfil the late Bollywood actor’s dream of planting 1000 trees in his lifetime.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd