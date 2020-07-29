Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti: If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will

Shweta Singh Kirti with her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo: Instagram/shwetasinghkirti). Shweta Singh Kirti with her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo: Instagram/shwetasinghkirti).

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to Facebook to implore justice for her brother, who died by suicide on June 14.

Shweta’s short post read, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #supportandfight.”

Shweta Singh Kirti had recently shared a post on her brother and lamented that she had been unable to ‘protect him from everything.’

On Saturday, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against his rumoured girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty, her three family members and two other people for abetment of suicide.

“My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son,” Rajput’s father, K K Singh, has said in the complaint registered with the Patna police.

It should be noted that Rhea Chakraborty herself had sought for a thorough investigation into the case via a social media post where she had tagged Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Her post read, “Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government. However, in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step.”

