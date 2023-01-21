scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta remembers him on birth anniversary: ‘At times you should look down and see…’

Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 37 today. The actor died by suicide in June 2020.

Sushant Singh RajputLate actor Sushant Singh rajput with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti's son Nirvanh and daughter Freyjaa. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/ Instagram)
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s sister Shweta Singh Kirti remembered him on his 37th birth anniversary on Saturday. Shweta shared a collage of pictures of SSR with his nephew and niece (Shweta’s son Nirvanh Kirti and daughter, Freyjaa Kirti) and penned a heartwarming post in the late actor’s memory.

She wrote, “Happy Birthday mera cute sa sweet sa Bhai…Always remain happy wherever you are (I have a feeling you must be hanging out with Shiv Ji in Kailash) we love you infinity ♾️ to the power infinity! At times you should look down and see how much magic you have created. You gave birth to so many Sushants with the heart of gold just like yours. I am so proud of you my baby and always will be. #sushantday #sushantmoon.”

SSR’s fans showered Shweta’s post with love. One fan wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest Sushant.. you are immortal ❤️🎂🎉🎉🎉,” another wrote, “Happy birthday legend 💐.. upar wala sab dekh rha hai… #justiceforsushantsinghrajpu,” and a third fan commented, “He will always alive in our soul.”

Also read |Sushant Singh Rajput, the self-made actor untouched by stardom: What he said about nepotism, Bollywood clubs

On his second death anniversary in June 2022, Shweta had written, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

It’s been two years since Sushant died by suicide. He was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.

