Shweta Singh Kirti remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on Raksha Bandhan: You were, are and always will be our pride

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday shared an emotional post on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

She shared photos from their childhood, where the four sisters can be seen huddling together to tie rakhi on their brother’s wrist. In one of the photos, their mother could also be seen enjoying the moment with her children.

Addressing Sushant Singh Rajput as her baby while wishing him Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote how the sisters love him, and will continue to do so always. She also calls him their pride. The caption of the photo read, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan”

A few weeks back, Shweta had also shared tales from Sushant’s childhood. She wrote that she wanted to share a memory as it’s said that grief lessens when shared. In the long note, the actor’s sister mentioned that her family members told her that her parents always wanted a son, as they had lost their first child (a boy). Considering her parents believed it was her luck that Sushant came in their lives after a year of her birth, she always felt more responsible towards him.

Sharing with his fans beautiful anecdotes from their lives, Kirti added that she wished she could have protected her brother from everything. “I only wish I could have protected him from everything….I still wish I will wake up to see my Bhai… just right next to me and will realize this whole episode was just a nightmare and nothing more,” Shweta Singh Kirti concluded.

