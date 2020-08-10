Sushant was closest to his sister Priyanka because she gets him: Shweta

Shweta Singh Kriti has been regularly sharing social media posts remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photos: Priyanka Singh/Twitter and Shweta Singh Kriti/Instagram) Shweta Singh Kriti has been regularly sharing social media posts remembering Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photos: Priyanka Singh/Twitter and Shweta Singh Kriti/Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has revealed on Instagram that he was closest to their sister Priyanka Singh, who they call Sonu Di at home. In another post, Shweta shared a throwback click of Sushant with their father KK Singh who, according to her, taught them “how to be a fighter”.

Shweta has been regularly sharing social media posts remembering Sushant. Her latest post is a clip from an old interview of Sushant where the late actor says his elder sister Priyanka is closest to him “because she gets him”.

Sharing a click of Sushant Singh Rajput and their father, Shweta wrote, “Our Dad… the person from whom we have learnt, how to be a fighter!! How to be eternally positive against all odds. He is our strength, our pride!!”

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: We will find the truth, get justice

Shweta had recently posted pictures of a billboard in California that has “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, 1986-2020” written on it. Her caption reads, “Bhai’s Billboard in California…It’s up on 880 north, right after the great mall parkway exit. It’s a world wide movement.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd