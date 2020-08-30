Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: I believe in justice

Shweta Singh Kirti said she believes in justice. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti in a recent tweet stated she believes in the power of God and in justice. On Saturday, Shweta tweeted, “The only thing I know is to PRAY, my only strength is My GOD, my faith in the power that sets the scores right. I believe in Justice because I believe in you God! Please, show that you are there, please let the truth shine forth! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.”

In a tweet shared earlier, Shweta had mentioned that she would be organising a prayer meet on Sunday for herself, her family and Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. “Let’s all come together again to PRAY to the Divine Mother, Devi Shakti to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again, where truth runs Supreme! Let the force be with us!Sunday 8 Am,” the post read.

The only thing I know is to PRAY, my only strength is My GOD, my faith in the power that sets the scores right. I believe in Justice because I believe in you God! Please, show that you are there, please let the truth shine forth! #GlobalPrayersForSSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Currently, Sushant’s case is being handled by the CBI. The CBI has questioned a number of close associates of Sushant, including actor Rhea Chakraborty, against whom a complaint has been registered for abetment of suicide by SSR’s father KK Singh.

Recently, Rhea opened up on her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, his relationship with her family and a lot more during an interview with India Today. Soon after, Shweta denied all the statements made by Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

