Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers him in emotional post, brother-in-law backs Nepometer

Shweta Kriti Rajput had recently shared a photo from Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet held in Patna. (Photos: Shweta Kriti Rajput/Facebook and Instagram) Shweta Kriti Rajput had recently shared a photo from Sushant Singh Rajput’s prayer meet held in Patna. (Photos: Shweta Kriti Rajput/Facebook and Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Kriti Rajput continues to share emotional social media posts remembering her late brother. Shweta on Wednesday posted a click of Sushant along with her little daughter and captioned it, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu.”

On Monday, Shweta had shared a photo from Sushant’s prayer meet held at their Patna residence. She captioned it, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy wherever you are…. we will always love you for eternity.”

Sushant’s family on Saturday, the thirteenth day (tehrvi) following his demise, had issued a statement which revealed that they will be converting their Patna residence into a memorial and also setting up the ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation’ to support young talent in various fields.

Created by my brother @mayureshkrishna in the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR https://t.co/sNSSJfQjy5 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Shweta Kriti Rajput’s husband Vishal Kriti recently took to Twitter to announce the launch of an app called Nepometer to fight nepotism in Bollywood. Vishal wrote on Twitter, “Created by my brother @mayureshkrishnain the memory of my brother in law @itsSSR,” while retweeting a post that reads, “Fight Bollywood Nepotism with information. We will provide rating for movies based on how nepotistic or independent movie crew is. If the #nepometer is high, then it’s time to #boycottbollywoodnepotism #fightnepotism.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. His demise has triggered a nepotism debate in Bollywood.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd