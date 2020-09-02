Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: I lost my brother and my heart bleeds every day

Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to social media to express the pain of losing her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, 34, died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.
“I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday…how long will it take to find the truth… when will we be able to find closure??” Shweta wrote on social media.
Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, also posted a photo of a letter from the chief minister of Nagaland. The letter, dated September 2018, had CM Neiphiu Rio thanking Sushant for donating Rs 1.25 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
Shweta captioned the photo, “A Compassionate Heart which was open for All️️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand…Love you Bhai…Thanks for being YOU!”
Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande posted a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput where he is seen paragliding.
How beautifully expressed and written nats ❤️❤️ adi thanku so much for the memories ❤️ #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans 🖐 #keepflying #Repost @natasha_sharma_redij with @make_repost ・・・ काश तूने ये उड़ान भरी ही ना होती यार मेरे ,यां फ़िर काश तू जुड़ा रहता उन सब से जो तुझे तेरी जड़ों से जोड़े रखते थे. यूं तो शायद इतना तुझे याद ना करते हम यार , क्यूंकि तू मसरूफ था, खुश दिखता था खुद की चुनी हुई नयी दिलचस्प गलियों मे, हम भी तेरे यार खुश थे तुझे ऊंचा उड़ता देख कर. इस तरह तुझे खो देने का इल्म होता अगर, तो तुझे ये उड़ान भरने ही ना देते हम यार.क्यूंकि जब तू यहाँ ज़मीन पर था हम यारों के साथ, हस्ते थे हम, गाते भी थे, किस्से एक दूसरे को सुनाते भी थे. क्या हुआ जो ये हस्ता हुआ सपनो को यूं जीता हुआ यार मेरा फ़िर कभी ना हसेगा, ना रोयेगा फ़िर कभी ना जिएगा बस सोयेगा. उसकी इस नींद को सुकून दे या रब #truthshallprevail #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #memories #sushant #Helovedadventures #Manwithavision #manwithdreams This video was recorded by @adittyaredij On one of our vacation together @lokhandeankita your voice pierced through my heart 💔
Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
