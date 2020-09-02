Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: I lost my brother and my heart bleeds every day

Shweta Singh Kirti shared an emotional post for her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Shweta Singh Kirti on Wednesday took to social media to express the pain of losing her brother Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, 34, died on June 14 at his residence in Mumbai.

“I lost my brother and my heart bleeds everyday…how long will it take to find the truth… when will we be able to find closure??” Shweta wrote on social media.

Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been at the forefront of the family’s fight in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, also posted a photo of a letter from the chief minister of Nagaland. The letter, dated September 2018, had CM Neiphiu Rio thanking Sushant for donating Rs 1.25 crore towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Shweta captioned the photo, “A Compassionate Heart which was open for All️️ My Bhai always wanted to lend a helping hand…Love you Bhai…Thanks for being YOU!”

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande posted a throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput where he is seen paragliding.

Also read | In statements to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters said he felt low since 2013

Sushant’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

