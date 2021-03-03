Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta pens emotional note: ‘The warrior in me is all grief-stricken, withered’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput got emotional as the fans of the actor demanded justice for him once again. Sushant died on June 14, 2020, by suicide. The death of the Kai Po Che actor is being investigated by CBI.

Sharing her state of mind on social media, Shweta penned a poem where she mentioned how she is at a loss for words to express her grief. She also wrote how she has many questions in her head but she won’t get their answers ever. She used the hashtag ‘Truth About Sushant’ with her post and mentioned that she is ‘outpouring’ her heart.

Here’s what Shweta Singh Kirti wrote:

There is so much that needs to be said, But no words to express!

There is a mountain to be climbed, But no set path defined!

The warrior in me is all grief-stricken and withered, But the unwavering faith inside is not ready to flicker!

My heart clamours, “I am falling into an abyss, I need to heal”

My mind says I haven’t found closure… The answers to deal!

There is no end in sight, But have questions that will never ever subside!!

Hinting at how she has been patient while waiting for justice to prevail in Sushant’s death case, Shweta also shared the meaning of the word ‘Patience’. “Literal meaning of Patience-the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant.”

Literal meaning of Patience-⁰the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset. And PATIENT we have been! #TruthAboutSushant — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 3, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left his fans, friends and colleagues shocked. Though the Mumbai police declared it to be a death by suicide, his family filed an FIR against the actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. The death is still being investigated.