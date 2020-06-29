Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta: Hope you always stay happy wherever you are

Shweta Singh Kriti, who lives in the US, flew down to Patna after Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photos: Shweta Singh Kriti/Facebook) Shweta Singh Kriti, who lives in the US, flew down to Patna after Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14. (Photos: Shweta Singh Kriti/Facebook)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti on Monday took to Facebook to share a photo from a prayer meet held at their Patna residence.

Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy wherever you are…. we will always love you for eternity. ❤️”

Shweta Singh Kriti, who lives in the US, flew down to Patna after Sushant died of suicide on June 14. Shweta joined her father and family for the last rites of Sushant in Mumbai and immersed his ashes in the Ganga in Patna.

On Saturday, the thirteenth day (tehrvi) following Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his family issued a statement which revealed that they will be converting their Patna residence into a memorial and also setting up the ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation’ to support young talent in various fields.

The statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. (PR Handout) The statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. (PR Handout)

Read Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s full statement here:

The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was simply Gulshan to us.

He was free-spirited, talkative and incredibly bright. He was curious about just everything. He dreamed without restraints, and chased those dreams with the heart of a lion. He smiled generously. He was the pride and inspiration of the family. His telescope was his most prized possession, through which he fondly gazed at the stars.

We can’t bring ourselves to accept that we wouldn’t get to hear his easy laughs anymore. That we wouldn’t see his sparkling eyes again. That we wouldn’t hear his endless rants about science again. His loss has created a permanent, glaring void in the family that will never be filled.

He truly loved and cherished every single one of his fans. We thank you for showering our Gulshan with so much love.

To honour his memory and legacy, the family has decided to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart – cinema, science and sports.

His childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, will be turned into a memorial. We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that include thousands of books, his telescope, flight-simulator etc, for his fans and admirers. From now on, we intend to maintain his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as legacy accounts to keep his memories alive.

We once again, thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.

Also read: Never imagined I would be releasing Dil Bechara without Sushant Singh Rajput: Mukesh Chhabra

Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

