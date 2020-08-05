‘CBI it is’: Sushant’s sister on Centre accepting Bihar govt’s recommendation for CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now been transferred to CBI. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has now been transferred to CBI.

The death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been transferred to the CBI. As Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, informed the same to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “CBI it is!!! #JusticeForSushant #CBIEnquiryForSSR #CBIenquiry”

Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, meanwhile, took to Instagram where she shared a post with the caption, “Gratitude.” Her Instagram post read, “The moment we’ve waited for has finally arrived.”

Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal took to Twitter and retweeted a tweet by Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy that read, “The SC has been informed by the Centre that Sushant case has been handed over to CBI. Have I completed my commitment and free to go?”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had requested for a CBI probe into the case. Nitish Kumar had earlier shared on Twitter, “The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI probe into the FIR registered by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh.”

