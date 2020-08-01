Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta appeals to PM Modi: Expecting justice to prevail

Shweta has been sharing several posts on social media related to her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram) Shweta has been sharing several posts on social media related to her late brother Sushant Singh Rajput. (Photo: Shweta Singh Kirti/Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been seeking ‘justice’ for her brother. Shweta wrote a note addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter where she shared how she is “expecting justice to prevail.”

Shweta Singh started her note by saying that she believes that PM Modi stands “with and for the truth” and added, “We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with.”

Posting her note on Twitter, Shweta showed faith in India’s judicial system as she wrote, “I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate.”

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Shweta has been sharing several posts on social media related to her late brother. On Saturday, she shared a list of things the late actor was planning to do after June 29. “Bhai’s White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput,” Shweta wrote along with a picture of Sushant’s whiteboard.

The whiteboard had a to-do list that included things like reading books, watching movies, learning guitar, waking up early, doing meditation, working out and others.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. On July 25, his father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. Reacting on the allegations, Rhea released a video saying she believes, “The truth shall prevail.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd