Friday, July 15, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister claims Rhea Chakraborty ‘ruined’ him, launches fresh attack on Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. His sister Priyanka Singh Has now accused his then-girlfriend of 'ruining' his life.

July 15, 2022 9:27:26 am
sushant singh rajput rhea chakraborty caseSushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were dating when he passed away. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

More than two years after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Priyanka Singh has opened up about her brother’s death. In a conversation with a news channel, Priyanka alleged that the case of Sushant’s death wasn’t a suicide. She also implied that Rhea Chakraborty’s presence in SSR’s life made things “different.” Sushant’s family had earlier filed against Rhea, and claimed that she was mentally harassing him, exploiting him for money and having a role in his death. The actor has maintained her innocence, while raising the issue of mental health.

Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time of Sushant’s passing. Priyanka said that Rhea “ruined” Sushant’s life. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s life was ruined since 2019 as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Within six days, for the first time there was a misunderstanding between me and my brother,” she told India News.

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Priyanka said that Sushant’s death case was a murder. “Those people who saved Rhea and talked about her justice never spoke about important issues happening in this country. But everyone came for Rhea. People who did not speak about important issues, came to save her. Rhea was sent by you to destroy Sushant,” she said.

She also suggested that Bollywood had some role to play in her brother’s death. She added, “Sushant was not a part of any clubs, still he was doing great. That made others upset in the industry. You know that he was not dependent on this profession, Sushant had previously said that he likes to be a part of other things and that bothered these big people. They were all after him and planted one to follow him around.”

Earlier this week, NCB has submitted its draft proposing to charge the 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Some of the accused include Rajput’s then girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and the late actor’s two staffers who have been charged with allegedly buying drugs for Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in Mumbai in June 2020.

