Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka says ‘saw Sushant in my dream’: ‘What life has mercilessly denied me…’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh took to social media on Friday to share a post in the memory of her late brother. Priyanka shared on Twitter that she “saw Sushant in dreams.”

Priyanka wrote, “What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things, your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me! Saw Sushant In Dreams.”

Priyanka shared a framed photograph of Sushant with the post.

Last week, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh had shared a post on Instagram after the release of Brahmastra. Meetu shared, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility.” She added, “How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died at his residence in Mumbai in June 2020.