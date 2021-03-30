Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka misses him on Holi: ‘Now looking at moon has become searing heartache’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has shared that looking at moon is not the same anymore after the death of the actor. Remembering Sushant on the day of Holi on Monday, Priyanka took to Twitter to write about her memories with SSR, and how she has faith in the CBI to crack his death case.

Priyanka tweeted a picture of the moonlit sky along with the words, “Looking at the moon together with you @itsSSR was always full of wonder and joy! Now it has become a source of searing heartache; and I thought a thing of beauty is joy forever!😞 Have high hopes from #CBI waiting eagerly #Justice4SSR”.

Priyanka had recently joined the Twitter trend ‘Say no to Bollywood’ by tweeting her stand. “I want my brother back. #sushant”,” she wrote. The Dil Bechara star’s sisters, along with his fans, have regularly been posting about their belief that the bigwigs of Bollywood discriminated against the late actor for being an outsider.

Sushant’s other two sisters Shweta and Meetu, also share a lot of memories and unseen pictures of him. On SSR’s birth anniversary in January, Meetu penned a long note about his brilliance as a person and how his work will “sing through” the lives of his admirers.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 in Mumbai.