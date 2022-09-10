Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh says his ‘Brahmastra is enough to destroy Bollywood’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Sigh has taken an indirect jibe at Bollywood and the success of Karan Johar’s latest production Brahmastra. Meetu posted a picture of Sushant on her Instagram account and wrote in her caption that the Hindi film industry has never shown humility. Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra house in 2020.

Sushant’s death had come as a shock to the film industry and had started a debate about nepotism; Sushant was an ‘outsider’ with no ties to the industry. Producer Karan Johar received significant criticism from Sushant’s fans after it was alleged that the actor was upset with Karan for releasing his film Drive on streaming without informing him. The actor’s death started the discussion around how entering Bollywood was difficult for outsiders and filmmakers tend to be biased towards star-kids.

With the success of Brahmatra, which collected Rs 75 crore worldwide on day one, Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office is believed to have come to an end. The film is expected to do good business on the second day as well, with trade experts predicting a Rs 35 crore domestic haul. Sushant’s sister, wrote on Instagram, “Sushant’s Brahmastra is enough to destroy this Bollywood. Bollywood has always wanted to dictate the public, never stopping to show mutual respect n humility. ”

She further wrote, “How can we let people like this be the face of our country which is so rich in moral values? Their sorry attempt of winning d public’s love wid pretentiousness has failed. Quality n Moral values r the only thing that’ll win admiration n respect.”

Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut also slammed Brahmastra and questioned producer Karan Johar. In a social media post, she wrote, “People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct. He is more interested in everyone’s sex life than in his films scripts. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and south wave.”

Kangana also posted against Brahmastra’s director Ayan Mukerji, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. She wrote, “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP’s he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it’s not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din”

Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles is the first part of a planned trilogy by director Ayan Mukerji. The second part of the franchise is reportedly titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.