Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu: Can’t believe you aren’t there with us

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh remembers him fondly. (Photo: Meetu Singh/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh remembers him fondly. (Photo: Meetu Singh/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters got emotional on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. His sister Meetu Singh penned a heartfelt note and shared it on social media.

Stating how difficult it is for her to believe that her brother Sushant is no more, Meetu wrote, “Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable.”

She also shared how she cannot bid goodbye to Sushant Singh Rajput. “My precious brother, my Jaan, I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity.”

Promising to hold the memories of her younger brother close to her heart, Meetu Singh concluded, “I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput.”

On Monday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti also shared how all four sisters of the late actor continue to love him. She posted a collage of photos from their childhood where all of them are seen celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Along with the photos, Shweta wrote, “Happy Rakshabandhan mera sweet sa baby… bahut pyaar karte hain hum aapko jaan… aur hamesha karte rahenge… you were, you are and you will always be our PRIDE! ❤️ @sushantsinghrajput #happyrakshabandhan.”

Later, Shweta also posted a screenshot of the poem her elder sister, whom they lovingly call Rani Di, wrote for Sushant Singh Rajput.

