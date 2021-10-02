Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister remembers celebrating Dhoni biopic’s success on film’s fifth anniversary: ‘Will miss…’

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Friday took to her social media platforms to remember her brother’s film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Shweta shared a five-year-old post where she had shared how she and her family celebrated Sushant’s success.

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani and Kiara Advani released on September 30, 2016. The Neeraj Pandey directorial was based on the life of cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta wrote, “In retrospect, you feel so grateful for certain decisions you took…you need not be practical all the time…at times let yourself be swept by your emotions. I would do this a million times and more if you just come back! ❤️.”

With MS Dhoni, SSR found new success in his career as an actor and received rave reviews for his performance.

Shweta’s post further reads, “Ok so my whole family including Bhai was planning to watch Dhoni movie on 4th Oct. I kept feeling bad for I’ll have to miss this family get together once again and will miss hugging and celebrating my little Bro’s success together. But then I had an Aha moment. How many times one comes across a moment like this… Choosing between what is practical and what is emotional. I am going with the emotional…. Just got my tickets done for India. Can’t wait to celebrate my Bhai’s success with my family. I simply love my family. Just to see a smile on my Bhai’s face will be worth all the effort!!”

The Dil Bechara actor died due to suicide on June 14, last year. His sudden demise left his fans, friends and colleagues shocked. Though the Mumbai police declared it to be a death by suicide, his family filed an FIR against the actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. The death is still being investigated.