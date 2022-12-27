scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 27, 2022

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister demands ‘fair investigation’ by CBI after hospital staff says actor was murdered: ‘Our heart aches…’

After a hospital staff alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, his sister demanded a 'fair investigation' by the CBI.

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/ Instagram)
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has once again made headlines. More than two years after he was found dead, a hospital staff, who conducted his post-mortem at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, raised suspicion over the nature of his demise. Reacting to the same, the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted an Instagram post seeking a ‘fair investigation’ by the CBI.

Sharing a news report of the hospital staff alleging the actor was murdered, Shweta wrote that the family’s heart aches given they haven’t got closure yet. “If there is an ounce of truth to this evidence, we urge CBI to really look into it diligently. We have always believed that you guys will do a fair investigation and let us know the truth. Our heart aches to find no closure as yet,” she wrote.

Also Read |Amit Sadh says he wanted to ‘quit the industry’ after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘3-4 months before he died, we were all hearing things’

 

For the unversed, the hospital worker, Roopkumar Shah, alleged that on that day, while he was working, he came to know that a dead body of a VIP was brought to the hospital due to which there were a lot of police officials present on the hospital premises.

“And as soon as we removed the clothes from the body, we saw that it was Sushant Singh Rajput‘s body,” Shah told media persons. He further alleged, “I have an experience of around 28 years and as I found something different with the marks on his neck, I went to talk to my seniors, who instead told me that they will discuss later.”

Also Read |Mukesh Chhabra recalls Sushant Singh Rajput was his first choice for Dil Bechara, says ‘after that, I have never seen the film’

Shah added, “The marks on his neck did not look like it was a case of suicide, it appeared murder. Also, there were other marks on his body and it seemed that he had suffered fractures.”

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020.

