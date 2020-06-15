Sushant Singh Rajput showed signs of clinical depression, sought counselling: Police

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away Sunday. He was 34. (Photo: Express Archive) Sushant Singh Rajput passed away Sunday. He was 34. (Photo: Express Archive)

A day after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai, the police said the actor had shown symptoms of clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist. The investigators said they learnt this after recording the statement of six persons in connection with Rajput’s case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe (Zone XI) said: “We have so far recorded the statement of his sister, two managers, a cook, actor Mahesh Shetty and a keymaker who was called to the spot to open his bedroom‘s door.”

The police said it was through their statements that they learnt that Rajput was depressed and had sought counselling. He, however, was not taking any medication.

The investigators said that television actor Shetty’s statement was recorded as his was the last number that Rajput had dialed. Shetty told the police that he was his good friend and the two had worked together.

“Rajput called him in the wee hours on Sunday but Shetty could not answer as he was sleeping. However, when he called back in the afternoon, Rajput did not answer. We believe he must have taken the extreme step by then.” said an officer.

On Monday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too.”

The investigators said they are yet to record the statement of Rajput’s family members who are in Mumbai to conduct the final rites.

“We have asked them if they had any complaint against anyone. They have said they will talk to us after the final rites. We will soon start recording their statements as well,” said a police officer.

When asked whether actress Rhea Chakraborty, a close associate of Rajput, would be called for questioning, Trimukhe said, “We have not called her for questioning yet. We will decide on the basis of our investigation whether her statement is needed.”

It is also learnt that the post-mortem examination of Rajput’s body was conducted late on Sunday and the provisional cause of his death has been mentioned as asphyxia due to hanging. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy, said officials.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police is also inquiring into how pictures of Rajput’s body got leaked and was widely circulated on social media.

Late on Sunday, the Maharashtra Cyber cell tweeted, “A disturbing trend has been observed on Social Media platforms by Maharashtra Cyber that pictures of deceased actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput are being circulated, which are disturbing and in bad taste. It is emphasised that circulation of such pictures is against legal guidelines and court directions, and are liable to invite legal action. Maharashtra Cyber exhorts and directs all citizens to refrain from circulating the aforesaid pictures. The pictures already circulated should be deleted henceforth.”

